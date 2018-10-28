Trophy Stall donates trophies for today’s Rodeo event

Get ready to rodeo.

Many of the nation’s top cowboys will compete for top honors in the annual Rising Sun Rodeo today at the Rising Sun Turf Club.

The event, which is a staple on the turf’s calendar, will see performances starting at 11:00hrs

Events include: Wild Cow Milking, Calf Roping, Steer Roping, Bare Back Bronco, Bull Riding and Saddle Bronco. There is also a category for the Best Dressed Vaquero.

Once again Vaqueros (cowboys) are expected from overseas including Brazil, Suriname and Venezuela to match skills with the locals.

Locals are expected from the Interior locations of Guyana including Lethem and other parts of the Rupununi Savannahs. While closer to home, cowboys from the West Coast Berbice, the Corentyne and Berbice River will also be in action.

Yesterday, Ramesh Sunich and other representatives of the Trophy Stall presented the trophies to the organizers of the event in the presence of some of the performers. Banks DIH Limited, Jumbo Jet Auto Sales, B.M Soat Auto Sales and the Abary Cattle Ranch are among the notable sponsors of the event.