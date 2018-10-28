WJ Enterprise onboard with Guyana Softball Cup 8

Organisers of the Guyana Softball Cup 8 received corporate backing from Regent Street store, WJ Enterprise, to ensure the three-day tournament, which concludes today is a success.

The company made its contribution during a simple handing over ceremony, with representative Teresa Naraine expressing how delighted the establishment was in supporting the premier softball cricket event in Guyana.

President of the Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association, Ramchand Ragbeer, said the organising body was extremely grateful for the support of companies like WJ Enterprise.

He noted that corporate support was crucial in helping to run off a tournament of the magnitude of the Guyana Softball Cup.

Teams from Guyana, New York, Canada and Florida are currently in Guyana to compete for softball supremacy in the Americas.

The tournament, which started on Friday, has received corporate support from Stag Beer, Rubis Guyana, Trophy Stall, Steve’s Jewellery, Clear Waters, Busta, Rohan Auto Spares, A&R Jewanram Printery, WJ Enterprise, Mike’s Pharmacy, Ramchand Auto Spares, Karibee Rice and Survival Group of Business.