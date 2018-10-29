Sports

Agricola Red Triangle trounces Samatta Point/Kaneville 8-0

By Staff Writer
Scenes from the Agricola Red Triangle (red) and Samatta Point/Kaneville clash in the East Bank Football Association [EBFA]/Ralph Green Under-11 League

Agricola Red Triangle, Timehri Panthers, Grove Hi-Tech and Diamond United secured lopsided wins when the East Bank Football Association [EBFA]/Ralph Green Under-11 League continued on Saturday.

Agricola Red Triangle recording the largest margin of victory, trouncing Samatta Point/Kaneville 8-0.

Jonathan Andries amassed a hat-trick in the fourth, 24th and 30th minute, while Seon Grant accumulated three goals with conversions in the 13th, 26th and 29thminute. Mikel Morris chipped in with a quick fire double in the second and 10thminute…..

