Agricola Red Triangle trounces Samatta Point/Kaneville 8-0

Agricola Red Triangle, Timehri Panthers, Grove Hi-Tech and Diamond United secured lopsided wins when the East Bank Football Association [EBFA]/Ralph Green Under-11 League continued on Saturday.
Agricola Red Triangle recording the largest margin of victory, trouncing Samatta Point/Kaneville 8-0.
Jonathan Andries amassed a hat-trick in the fourth, 24th and 30th minute, while Seon Grant accumulated three goals with conversions in the 13th, 26th and 29thminute. Mikel Morris chipped in with a quick fire double in the second and 10thminute…..
