Beacon Café assists young footballer

Sixteen-year-old Jodel Fernandes will now be able to go to school and train without worry after he was assisted with a bicycle from Carmichael Street base eatery, Beacon Café.

The presentation took place in a simple ceremony in front of the packed Café on Friday.

Fernandes, a midfielder from the Beacon Football Club, hails from Mabaruma, Region One.

He has excelled at academically and athletically which was some of the reasons for this timely assistance…..