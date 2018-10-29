Sports

Beacon Café assists young footballer

By
Proprietor of Beacon Café Ramdeo Kumar (front row extreme left), Accounts Clerk of Beacon Café Ateeyyea Ali presents Jodel Fernandes with his new bicycle in the presence of Feaz Mustapha of Beacon Café (front row extreme right) and members of the Beacon Football Club

Sixteen-year-old Jodel Fernandes will now be able to go to school and train without worry after he was assisted with a bicycle from Carmichael Street base eatery, Beacon Café.

The presentation took place in a simple ceremony in front of the packed Café on Friday.

Fernandes, a midfielder from the Beacon Football Club, hails from Mabaruma, Region One.

He has excelled at academically and athletically which was some of the reasons for this timely assistance…..

