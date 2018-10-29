Cavs fire coach Lue after 0-6 start

The Cleveland Cavaliers fired head coach Tyronn Lue and promoted assistant Larry Drew to interim head coach yesterday, general manager Koby Altman announced.

“This was a very difficult decision,” Altman said in a statement, a day after the team dropped to 0-6 with a loss to the Indiana Pacers. “It is especially so, considering Coach Lue’s time with us over the last four years, including four straight trips to the NBA Finals. We have respect and great admiration for Ty, not only as a coach, but a person. We thank him for the many ways he has contributed to our success, wish him the best and he will always be remembered for leading a very special Cavs team back against the odds to win the title in 2016.

“This is a different team equation, though, and one that we felt needed a different voice and approach that required this change.”….