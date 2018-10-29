Defending champs General Services reach b/ball final

Defending champion General Services and Operations will face-off in the finale of the BOSAI Inter-Department Basketball Championship, following semi-final wins on Saturday at the Mackenzie Sports Club [MSC] hard-court.

The holders crushed Mines 64-49. Alfie Robertson led the way with 18 points, with Jamal Bethune the next best scorer on 17 points. Terron Welch added 10 points.

For the loser, Dennis Anderson and Marlon Pollydore top scored with 16 points, while Akeem Primo chipped in with eight points.

Meanwhile, Operations downed Maintenance 51-39. Quincy Dodson top scored for the victor with 12 points, while Omisisi Williams and Myron Scott added eight and six points each.

The two finalists will faceoff on November 3rd at the same venue while the losers will battle in the earlier third place playoff.