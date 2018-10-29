Energised Windies plotting takedown of India: Samuels

MUMBAI, India, CMC – Veteran batsman Marlon Samuels says West Indies will come hard at India in today’s fourth One-Day International, as the Caribbean side look to capitalise on momentum from their stunning victory in Saturday’s third ODI.

West Indies successfully defended 283 in Pune to pull off a solid 43-run victory and level the five-match series 1-1.

“[That win was] very important going into the next game [with the series] at one-all. We wouldn’t want to be going into the next game two games down,” Samuels said.

“I think we’re going to take the next game even more seriously and once we’re consistent in batting, bowling and fielding – all three departments – [we will have a good chance].

“We will be definitely looking to win the next game because we’re not looking to compete anymore, we’re looking to win.”

He added: “I haven’t gotten any runs as yet but in important games I always stand up so India should look out.” Given little chance in the series against the powerful World number two side, West Indies have surprised pundits with strong performances in all three ODIs.

Though they lost the first match in Guwahati by eight wickets, the Windies still managed to post 322 and the Jason Holder-led side then superbly chased down 321 to earn a tie in Visakhapatnam.

The fourth ODI at Brabourne Stadium will be pivotal for the series lead as West Indies look to win their first ODI series over India in 12 years and first in India in nearly two decades.

Much of the Windies success so far has revolved around 24-year-old Shai Hope who has topped his side’s run charts with 250 runs, and 21-year-old Shimron Hetmyer who has gathered 237 runs. Both have struck hundreds.

The 35-year-old Samuels, who has struggled for form, said he was impressed with how quickly both had adjusted to conditions in their first trip to the subcontinent.

“For me sitting in the dressing room and watching Shai Hope batting, knowing that we’ve been having a lot of conversations about how to score runs in India, and watching him doing the things that we talked about, it’s heartwarming,” the Jamaican said.

“It’s just wonderful to be watching him and he’s going from strength to strength and he’s definitely one for the future.”

He continued: [Hetmyer] is fearless and he’s brave, and it’s just for him to be more [consistent] … he’s going to get there with choosing the right moment and choosing the right bowlers [to attack].

“He’s another youngster that asks a lot of questions so I guess he’s hungry and you should look out for great things from him.”

The match bowls off at 1:30 am (4 am Eastern Caribbean time).