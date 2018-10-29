Fruta Conquerors `A’ and `B’ teams score lopsided wins

Fruta Conquerors `A’ and `B’ teams secured lopsided wins when Guyana Football Federation [GFF] ‘Always’ Women’s League commenced yesterday at the Tucville ground. Fruta Conquerors `A’ mauled Buxton Youth Developers 15-0. Lakesha Pearson amassed six goals in the second, 17th, 20th, 37th, 43rd and 50th minute.

She was assisted by a helmet-trick from Tiandi Smith in the first, ninth, 14th and 48th minute as well as a hat-trick from Odessa Romeo in the 10th, 11th and 21stminute.

Chipping in with goals in the 25th and 36th minute were Selina Chan and Kendra Thomas respectively.

Meanwhile, Fruta Conquerors `B’ whipped Foxy Ladies 8-2. Anastasia Horsham tallied a hat-trick in the eighth, 17th and 41st, while Shamya Daniels bagged a double in the 48th and 49th minute. Adding goals in the seventh, 26th and 31st minute were Jamacia Hunte, Aaliyah Elaine and Amanda McKenzie respectively. For the loser, Shontell Green and Shemika Marcus scored in the 24th and 37th minute each.