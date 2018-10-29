GFF names 20-man squad for CONCACAF U18 c/ships

The Guyana Football Federation [GFF] Saturday named their 20-man squad for the CONCACAF U18 Championship in Florida, United States of America (USA) next month.

The squad included eight overseas players, seven of which are overseas born.

“The international-based players, from reports, have been consistent in their performances in their respective clubs and that should auger well for Guyana’s participation in this tournament,” said Wayne Dover, head coach of the squad.

“The goalkeeper (Jonathan Vaughn) has been doing great, we know Jeremy Garrett for his sterling performance throughout the years and Bevan (Baker) is a young and upcoming talent who has shown consistent performances in this year’s College season,” Dover added….