Norton says gov’t in the dark on $20b golf project

-does not endorse multi-billion golf venture

Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton

Minister of Social Cohesion with Responsibility for Sport, Dr. George Norton has made it clear that he and by extension, the government, does not endorse the multi-billion ‘Jack Nicklaus’ lifestyle community project because his administration is in the dark on the project.

When asked about his endorsement of the $20 billion venture which includes an 18-hole golf course, Norton said: “I must correct you, Sir, I did not endorse the project, I made an announcement.”

He then added: “No minister did endorse that because we weren’t involved… I don’t think there was any other commitment by my government with regards to that.”….

