Norton says gov’t in the dark on $20b golf project

Minister of Social Cohesion with Responsibility for Sport, Dr. George Norton has made it clear that he and by extension, the government, does not endorse the multi-billion ‘Jack Nicklaus’ lifestyle community project because his administration is in the dark on the project.

When asked about his endorsement of the $20 billion venture which includes an 18-hole golf course, Norton said: “I must correct you, Sir, I did not endorse the project, I made an announcement.”

He then added: “No minister did endorse that because we weren’t involved… I don’t think there was any other commitment by my government with regards to that.”….