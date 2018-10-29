Regal Masters capture consecutive titles

Exactly one week after capturing the Prime Minister’s Cup title, Regal Masters last evening cemented their dynasty by collecting another purse, winning the over 45 category of the 2018 edition of the Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) International Softball Cup.

Regal collected the top purse of eight hundred thousand dollars after defeating Fishermen Masters by 60 runs at the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC).

Regal, after being sent in, rocketed to 218 for four at the end of their 20 overs. A crafty innings of 72 from skipper Mohaindra Arjune spearheaded his side’s commanding score. He received support from Eon Abel (39) and Mahase Chunilall (47). ….