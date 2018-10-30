‘Cinderellas’ reviving women’s cricket in Essequibo

Historically, Essequibo has been categorized as the least dominant team in cricket compared to its counterparts Demerara and Berbice.

However, this county’s cricket has grown leaps and bounds and this latest reflection is as a result of the dedication of 15 ‘Cinderellas’ from the beautiful land.

Stabroek Sport sat down with the players who are currently playing for Essequibo in the Guyana Cricket Board’s Under 17 Women’s Franchise, the first ever local women’s franchise tournament.

They shared their stories of the journey to this destination.

Outspoken, polite and kind, the Essequibo captain is Navika Narine, a 15-year-old Science Student at the Anna Regina Multilateral Secondary School…..