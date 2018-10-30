Hikers maintain unbeaten run 

Woodpecker Hikers followed up their opening night win against Saints with another triumph, this time against GCC Bingo Spartans on the second evening of the GTT National Indoor Hockey Championships at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) last evening.

Hikers won by a 2-1 score line on the back of conversations from captain Nicole Eastman who went past the upright in the 14th minute to gift her side an early lead.

Abosaide Cadogan struck back two minutes later for Spartans, but Latacia Chung completed the 2-1 win for Hikers with a 37-minute field goal conversion. ….