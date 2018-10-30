Jameer’s hat-trick spurs Eco Champs to victory

A spectacular spell of spin bowling from Mohammed Jameer which resulted in a hat-trick, catapulted Georgetown Eco Champs to a 90-run win over Malteenoes Sports Club in the Georgetown Cricket Association/ Friends of Cricket U17, 100 overs tournament at the Guyana National Industrial Corporation (GNIC) Ground, Woolford Avenue Sunday.

With the weather in Georgetown conducive for cricket, Eco Champs mustered 142 all out in 34.3 overs and then dismissed Malteenoes for 52 in 19.1 overs.

Winning the toss and electing to bat on a wicket that provided variable bounce and turn, Eco Champs batted cautiously and found runs hard to come off the bat early.

They lost Mitra Danraj and Nickolas Rajpat to be 26-2…..