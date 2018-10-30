West Demerara, Lower Corentyne score first round wins

West Demerara and Lower Corentyne notched up victories in round one yesterday as the historic Guyana Cricket Board women’s U17 Secondary Schools Franchise League T20 tournament bowled off.

Playing at the iconic Albion Community Centre Ground, Lower Corentyne defeated Upper Corentyne by 27 runs in a low scoring contest.

Lower Corentyne won the toss, batted and posted 93-2 in the match reduced to 15 overs.

Ashmini Munisar and Shenia Simon scored 22 and 18 runs respectively, sharing a 52-run first wicket stand.

Upper Corentyne reached 66-8 from their allotted overs with Munisar taking 3-14 and earning the Player-of-the-Match award.

At the Wales Community Centre, West Demerara registered a 14-run win over West Berbice. West Berbice invited the home team to bat first and they were skittled out for 77 in 13.3 overs. Ariana Buckan was the top scorer with eight while Renata Liverpool grabbed 4-15, Lisa Isaacs, 3-20 and Tamara George, 2-10.

In reply, West Berbice were bowled out for 63 in 18 overs with Buckan taking 5-18.