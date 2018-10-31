Big wins for top teams in EBFA yearend football

Timehri Panthers, Agricola Red Triangle and Soesdyke Falcons secured lopsided wins when the East Bank Football Association [EBFA] Year-end Qualifiers continued Sunday at the Diamond Community Centre ground.
The Panthers, led by a six-goal blitz from Samuel Steel, downed Hauraruni Eagles 12-1.
The versatile attacker scored in the 28th, 35th, 39th, 42nd, 75th and 78th minute. He was assisted by a hat-trick from Shannon Samnauth in the 11th, 25th and 27th minute. Adding to the score line were Dexter Welcome, John Steele and Rondell Haywood in the seventh, ninth and 57th minute respectively…..
