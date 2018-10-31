Central Essequibo T20 Semi-finalists decided

Reliance Hustlers, Reliance Sports Club, Queenstown Sports Club and Imam Bacchus Sports Club are through to the semifinals of the Central Essequibo Cricket Committee 20/20 competition.
In final round matches played last Sunday, Hustlers defeated Affiance Sports Club by five wickets while Imam Bacchus SC beat Queenstown SC by 23 runs.
Playing at the Affiance Ground, Affiance won the toss, batted and struggled to 89-5 from their quota of overs…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments