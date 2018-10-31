Contrasting wins for Bishops’ High, Marian Academy

The Bishops’ High and Marian Academy Schools secured contrasting wins when the Guyoil/Tradewind/Tankers Under-18 Secondary Schools Football tournament continued yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

The Bishops’ High dismantled arch-rival Queen’s College 4-1. Daniel Benjamin, Romeo Bradford, Antone Herol and Malachi Richards netted in the 22nd, 27th, 42nd and 70th minute respectively while Diarra Thorman scored in the 10th minute for Queen’s Colleg.

Meanwhile, Marian Academy edged Queenstown 2-1. Ricardo Percival and Redel Fernandes scored in the 22nd and 24th minute each while Tyrese Black netted in the 51st minute for Queenstown.

Complete Results

Game-1

Marian Academy-2 vs

Queenstown-1

Marian Scorers

Ricardo Percival-22nd

Redel Fernandez-24th

Queenstown Scorer

Tyrese Black-51st

Game-2

The Bishops’ High-4 vs Queens College-1

Bishops Scorer

Daniel Benjamin-22nd

Romeo Bradford-27th

Antone Herol-42nd

Malachi Richards-70th

Queens College Scorer

Diarra Thorman-10th