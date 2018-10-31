Fairfield beats TSC by 45 runs

Hosts, Fairfield Sports Club, defeated Transport Sports Club (TSC) by 45 runs Sunday in a friendly encounter.

Batting first, Fairfield on familiar territory, made 251-7 from 35 overs.

Fairfield lost J. Singh early in their innings, bowled after hitting his first ball for a boundary by Akeem Redman.

M .Shaw topscored with an unbeaten 71 while Richard Chatura, 45, S. Ramotar, 39, Ramnarine Chatura, 32 and R. Bisnauth and Wazim Mustapha with 14 runs each were the principal scorers.

Shaun Massiah ended with 3-52 while A. Mohammed picked up 2-17. Redman and Franchot Duncan-Clarke took a wicket each.

In reply, TSC were restricted to 206-4 from their quota.

Adrian Hinds and A. Ragobeer fell cheaply to Ramnarine Chatura but Redman hammered 62 and R. Davies 30, the two putting on 62 runs for the third wicket.

Shemar Yearwood and Massiah remained unbeaten on 39 and 31 runs respectively as TSC, despite having wickets in hand, failed to reach the required target.