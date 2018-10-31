Football Development in Beautiful Guyana

Football has for many years been classified as the undisputed king of sport, played on every continent and in almost if not all 195 recognized countries that comprise the world.

This is despite its undesirable record of having the most corrupt officials in the sports world.

The little country in South America called Guyana has had its fair share of scandals and this is supported by penalties of bans and suspensions over the past decade.

This is not to say that poor governance did not exist prior to that period, but close association of local officials to high-ranking members of FIFA, CONCACAF and the CFU made it seem as though no such deeds occurred.

However, Guyanese need not be reminded of the sordid events that saw top officials of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) receive lengthy bans and suspensions following thorough investigations by FIFA in the cash for votes saga [Bin Hammam 2011 Scandal]…..