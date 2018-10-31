Sports

Ireland arrives for Guyana leg of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

By Staff Writer
The Ireland cricket team following their arrival Monday at the Dr. Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

Ireland’s female cricket team became the first to arrive for the Guyana leg of the November 9-24 International Cricket Council’s T20 Women’s World Cup competition.

The team touched down Monday night at the Dr Cheddi Jagan International Airport and the players were subsequently greeted by Minister of Social Cohesion with Responsibility for Sport, Dr. George Norton and Venues Manager, Sabrina Panday at the Marriott Hotel.

Some 11 matches will be held in Guyana at the Providence National Stadium and tickets, which went on sale yesterday, can be uplifted at the Guyana Cricket Board Box office at a price of $500 and $1000…..

Around the Web

More in Sports

Second-division clubs take centre stage  

Ragobeer, Charles steer Essequibo past East Coast

By

Imam Bacchus set for tour of Suriname

Comments

Trending