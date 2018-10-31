Ireland arrives for Guyana leg of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

Ireland’s female cricket team became the first to arrive for the Guyana leg of the November 9-24 International Cricket Council’s T20 Women’s World Cup competition.

The team touched down Monday night at the Dr Cheddi Jagan International Airport and the players were subsequently greeted by Minister of Social Cohesion with Responsibility for Sport, Dr. George Norton and Venues Manager, Sabrina Panday at the Marriott Hotel.

Some 11 matches will be held in Guyana at the Providence National Stadium and tickets, which went on sale yesterday, can be uplifted at the Guyana Cricket Board Box office at a price of $500 and $1000…..