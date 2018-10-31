McGill SC defeat Laluni, Meten Meer Zorg

McGill Superstar Sports Club made it two in two, defeating Laluni Sports Club and Meten-Meer-Zorg Sports Club (MMZ) during the Elroy T20 competition Sunday at the Meten-Meer-Zorg Ground.

In the first encounter, McGill registered a 10-wicket win over Laluni in a contest reduced to 10 overs-a-side due to a late start. McGill won the toss and invited Laluni to bat where they reached 66-8. Sunil Sargon top scored with 32 with three sixes and one four. Sudesh Persaud picked up a hat trick in his second over to finish with 3-14 from two overs while Abdool Razack and Daniel Basdeo chipped in with one wicket each.

In the chase, former Guyana under-19 captain Travis Persaud and Sudesh Persaud effortlessly saw their team to victory as they reached 67 without loss from 8.1 overs. Travis Persaud scored an unbeaten 43 with five fours and one six with Sudesh Persaud struck three fours in his knock of 21 not out…..