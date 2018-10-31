Plaisance sets up Sophia clash

The Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter-Ward Football Championships will resume on Sunday at the Den Amstel Community ground.

In the opening fixture Plaisance will oppose Sophia from 17:00hrs while Central McKenzie will lock horns with 17:30hrs.

The third fixture will oppose Newtown Kitty from 18:00hrs while Sara Lodge will faceoff with Kuru-Kururu at 18:30hrs.

In the fifth clash, Uitvlugt will match skills with fierce rival Stewartville at 19:00hrs while Goed Fortuin will tackle Sophia-A from 19:30hrs…..