Ragobeer, Charles steer Essequibo past East Coast

During round two of the Guyana Cricket Board under-17 Secondary Schools Female Franchise T20 tournament, wicketkeeper Lavina Ragobeer batted responsibly while Lisa Charles struck a blazing innings to see Essequibo beat East Coast by five wickets yesterday at the Enterprise Community Centre Ground, East Coast Demerara.

East Coast batted first and posted 93-8 from their allotted overs but Essequibo chased it down, reaching 94-5 in 10.4 overs.

East Coast were in a spot of bother as a breakdown in communication among the batters resulted in three run outs while Shazana Majeed was bowled by Analesa D’Aguiar to reduce them to 14-4 in the fifth over. However, the experienced Sarah Amin top scored with 18 before being bowled to a full delivery off of Onica Stoby who struck twice in the same over. The Essequibo bowlers gave away 54 extras, 52 of which were wides. Stoby finished with 2-22 while Ragobeer, D’Aguiar and Charles picked up one wicket each…..