Samaroo destroys MYO

Andrew Samaroo’s exceptional form continued with both bat and ball as he led Bel Air Rubis to a 10-wicket hammering of Muslim Youth Organisation (MYO) Cricket Club at Ogle Sunday during the latest round of the Georgetown Cricket Association/Friends of Cricket U17 100 overs tournament.
Samaroo blasted an unbeaten 99 in Bel Air Rubis’ innings and took 3-14.
MYO won the toss, batted and were routed for 132 in 54.2 overs. Bel Air, in reply, required just 22 overs to reach 135…..
