Second-division clubs take centre stage  

-Abrams scores five

By Staff Writer
Old Fort’s John Abrams netted five goals in his side’s win over GCC Vintage last evening (Royston Alkins photo)

Major wins by second division clubs playing in the GTT National Indoor Hockey Championships, highlighted the third evening at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) last evening. 

Hikers Young Guns were the first to dish out  4-2 win aginst Phoenix after Sharmere Garnett and Tivesaird Garnett scored two goals each to spearhead the win. 

Terrence Shaw and Anthony Cole were the men to score the goals for Phoenix. 

Old Fort Rogue, on the other hand, went Past SHC Sensations 3-0 in the second male second division contest of the night. ….

