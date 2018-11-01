Aracari Resort to support Saturday’s Stage of Champions meet

The Aracari Resort is the latest entity to hop onboard the highly anticipated ‘Stage of Champions’ event scheduled for Saturday evening at the Theatre Guild.

During a simple ceremony recently at the Versailles resort, Manager, Lennox Wayne agreed with the show’s organizer, Videsh Sookram to accommodate overseas competitors who will compete for top honours during the fixture.

The third annual ‘Stage of Champions’ is scheduled to attract musclemen and women from Antigua and Barbuda, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, and of course, local gladiators…..