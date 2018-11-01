England warm up for World Cup with easy win

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Tammy Beaumont top-scored as England began their final preparation for next week’s start of the ICC Women’s Twenty20 World Cup with a 16-run victory over South Africa in an official warm-up here Monday.

Playing at Liberta Sports Club, England rattled up 139 for eight off their 20 overs, with the 27-year-old Beaumont hitting 48 off 39 deliveries, with four fours and a six.

Skipper Heather Knight chipped in with 25 while leg-spinner Sune Luus (2-27) and seamer Shabnim Ismail (2-30) claimed two wickets apiece.

In reply, South Africa came up short, dismissed for 123 with Chloe Tryon top-scoring with a quickfire 32 from 25 balls while LIzelle Lee chipped in with an equally brisk 28-ball 33, which included four fours and a pair of sixes.

The Proteas women were undone by left-arm spinner Lindsay Smith and pacer Anya Shrubsole both of whom claimed three for 14. England face hosts West Indies in another unofficial warm-up match today, before taking on Australia and India in official warm-ups.

The English will do battle in Group A alongside defending champions, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh while Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Ireland will compete in Group B.

The Women’s T20 World Cup runs from November 9-24.