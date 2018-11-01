GFA-IMC’s Lancaster resigns

Nolan Lancaster, a member of three-member Interim Management Committee [IMC] which was installed to administer the affairs of the Georgetown Football Association [GFA], has resigned from his post.

This was revealed by source close to the GFA, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

According to the source, “[Nolan] Lancaster submitted his resignation during the second week of October. His resignation occurred due to his increased work commitments and the difference in views on how to administer football in the association. He submitted his resignation letter to the IMC and also to the Guyana Football Federation [GFF].”….