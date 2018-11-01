GFF donates footballs for use in Kool Kidz programme

The Guyana Football Federation [GFF] has presented footballs to the East Bank, West Demerara and East Demerara Football Associations for the commencement of the GFF-Kool Kidz Grassroots Programme, scheduled to commence on November 3rd.

According to a release from the federation, each association received 25 balls on October 25th from President Wayne Forde.

The equipment was received by the respective Technical Development Officers of the sub associations. “The balls were given to aid the execution of the national grassroots programme, which seeks to, among others, expand the player population of children in the six – 12 years old age group across Guyana. Presentation of similar equipment will be done to each Member Association later in the week,” the release stated.

The programme, conducted in partnership with the Guyana Beverages Incorporated, is billed to be staged every Saturday in each of the nine Member Associations.

Its purpose and overall aim is to introduce children to the sport. The aforementioned programme has evolved from the GFF-Kool Kidz Sunday initiative, which was held in Georgetown.