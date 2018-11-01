Sports

Guyana’s Grimmond out of WWT20 with shin injury

Sheneta Grimmond and West Indies Women Head Coach Henderson Springer

Guyana’s Sheneta Grimmond will miss the historic International Cricket Council’s Women’s World T20 (WWT20) tournament due to a shin injury.

Grimmond, who was expected to make her debut for the defending champions, West Indies Women, Speaking exclusively to Stabroek Sport, explained that on Saturday, a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scan was done to both her feel and it was discovered that there was swelling and bruises to the bone mostly on the left leg.

The 20-year-old all-rounder said: “We had a warm-up game and after the game my ankle and a little above it was hurting really bad.”….

