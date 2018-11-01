India snub nothing to do with decision to quit, says Bravo

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – All-rounder Dwayne Bravo has shot down suggestions his decision to retire from international cricket was influenced by his non-selection for the ongoing limited overs tour of India.

The 35-year-old last week announced he was quitting international cricket, as he prepared for Trinidad and Tobago Red Force’s semi-final in the Regional Super50 at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

“Not being selected in the West Indies team to go to India had nothing to do with my decision because I haven’t played for West Indies in one-dayers since 2014 and in T20s since 2016,” Bravo told CCN TV6. “So not being selected in the West Indies team – I’ve actually gotten accustomed to it now.”

Bravo made a rare appearance for Red Force in the just concluded Super50 but had little impact, scoring just 96 runs from five innings and picking up seven wickets at 24 runs apiece.

Red Force reached the semi-finals before they were upset by eventual champions Combined Campuses and Colleges Marooners.

Bravo, who also quit Test cricket three years ago, said he would continue to ply his trade on the global T20 circuit.

“Life continues for me. I just officially announced my retirement but I’m going to continue to play around the world, I’m going to continue to play for Knight Riders,” he explained.

“To all my fans who got scared and thought they would never see me play cricket, you can rest assured I will continue playing – just that I won’t be playing for West Indies.

“I will be trying to keep my body fit so I can play as long as possible.”

Bravo was repeatedly snubbed by Windies selectors despite guiding Trinbago Knight Riders to back-to-back titles in the Caribbean Premier League over the last two seasons. He captained West Indies in ODIs for 19 months up to 2014 when he was sacked and dropped from the squad following his key role in the controversial abandoned tour of India earlier that year, owing to a player’s pay dispute with Cricket West Indies.