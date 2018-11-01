Nationals to be launched tomorrow

The 58th edition of The Ministry of Education and Guyana Teachers’ Union National Schools’ Cycling, Swimming and Track and Field Championships is scheduled to be staged from November 25-30 at various venues.

This is according to Public Relations Officer of the event, Edison Jefford.

Jefford told Stabroek Sport yesterday that the launch of the event is scheduled for tomorrow at 11:00hrs in the Boardroom of the Ministry of Education at 26 Brickdam (next to SleepInn Hotel).

He also noted that the National Schools’ Championships will host in excess of 1500 athletes from across the country. The Championships is a traditional representation of Guyana’s largest schools’ sporting event. The Inter-School and Inter-Zone Competitions are already completed and the National Schools’ Championships is slated for three venues, The National Track and Field Centre, Leonora, the National Aquatic Centre and the National Park.

Upper Demerara/Kwakwani (District 10) are the reigning champions and a record 16-time winner of the prestigious fixture.