NSC third annual Special Schools Sports set for today and tomorrow

The National Sports Commission will run off its third annual Special Schools Sports today and tomorrow.

According to a release, the event will see Special Schools from Region 4, 6 and 10 participating.

The release stated that today’s competition will be held at the National Gymnasium commencing from 9:30am. Disciplines will include 5-a-side Football, limited overs cricket, bocce and table tennis.

Tomorrow will see a track meet at the Guyana Defence Force Ground commencing at 9:30am. The day’s activities will also see the running off, for the first time ever, a Swim Meet and the Colgrain Swimming Pool; also commencing at 9:30am.

NSC urges the public to come out in your numbers and support the event.