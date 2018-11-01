Sports

NSC third annual Special Schools Sports set for today and tomorrow

By Staff Writer

The National Sports Commission will run off its third annual Special Schools Sports today and tomorrow.

According to a release, the event will see Special Schools from Region 4, 6 and 10 participating.

The release stated that today’s competition will be held at the National Gymnasium commencing from 9:30am. Disciplines will include 5-a-side Football, limited overs cricket, bocce and table tennis.

Tomorrow will see a track meet at the Guyana Defence Force Ground commencing at 9:30am. The day’s activities will also see the running off, for the first time ever, a Swim Meet and the Colgrain Swimming Pool; also commencing at 9:30am.

NSC urges the public to come out in your numbers and support the event. 

