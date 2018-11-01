Raack backs Ireland against the best teams in WWT20

Australia-born, Ireland leg-spinner, Celeste Raack, is backing her side to go through some of the top nations in the International Cricket Council’s Women’s World T20 tournament in the Caribbean.

Speaking to the Guyana media at the Providence National Stadium during Ireland’s first session since arriving two days ago, Raack said that she believes the side has a mixture of players who form a strong squad and can manage any of the top teams.

“We’ve got a very strong group and we believe that we can really take it to the best sides in the world,” Raack said.

The 24-year-old said that it is good that they will play against one of the favourites, Australia, first up since it will provide them with a way of seeing where they are…..