Sri Lanka bowling coach Zoysa charged with match-fixing

(Reuters) – Former Sri Lanka paceman and bowling coach Nuwan Zoysa was provisionally suspended with immediate effect yesterday after being charged by the International Cricket Council (ICC) with match-fixing.

The ICC said Zoysa was charged with three counts of breaching its anti-corruption code, including “fixing or contriving” aspects of an international match.

The 40-year-old was also charged with encouraging a player to influence the results of the game and failing to report “approaches to engage in corrupt conduct”.

Zoysa, who played 30 tests and 95 one-day internationals for Sri Lanka between 1999-2007, has two weeks to respond to the charges.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement that Zoysa was being sent on “compulsory leave” with immediate effect as it begins work towards establishing an anti-corruption unit in the country.

The statement added that Sri Lanka’s Minister of Sports, Faiszer Musthapa, had assured the SLC that he will work towards introducing tough anti-corruption laws in Sri Lanka.

“Honorable Minister is constantly engaged with the SLC on this matter and is of the view that setting up a prudent anti-corruption mechanism in Sri Lanka is vital for the future of the game,” the statement said.

The SLC has been thrown into turmoil in recent weeks as the ICC continues to investigate corruption allegations in the island nation.

Former captain and selector Sanath Jayasuriya was charged with two counts of breaching the ICC’s anti-corruption code earlier this month. He denied any wrongdoing.

Last week, SLC’s chief financial officer Wimal Nandika Dissanayake was remanded in custody by the police for suspected financial misappropriation linked with awarding telecast rights to Sony TV.