Wins for Better Hope, Enterprise A, Lusignan East and Buxton

An unbeaten century from Sachin Singh steered Better Hope to victory over Enterprise B in the third round of the Enmore Community Centre Cricket Club Banks Beer 100 Ball Bash while Lusignan East, Enterprise A and Buxton teams also won their matches.

Singh hammered 11 sixes and five fours in his unbeaten knock. He was supported by Rajindra Singh (34) and C. Deonarine (31) as Better Hope posted 209-6 from their quota at the Better Hope Community Centre ground.

D. Persaud took 2-33 and Nishaud Ulla bagged 2-32. In reply, Enterprise B were bundled out for 77 with Ravindra Beepat top scoring with 22 and Daniel Kowlessar taking five wickets for just six runs…..