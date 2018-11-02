16th SA 10K gaining momentum

The second leg of the South American 10k Run has picked up steam to become one of the premier road race attractions on the continent and a flagship activity on the Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG) calendar.

The road race is a fantastic platform for local and foreign athletes to gather some momentum in the last quarter of the year ahead of the new season.

In the first leg last Sunday on the streets of Paramaribo, Suriname, the Guyanese trio of Cleveland Forde, Winston Missigher and Cleveland Thomas swept the podium…..