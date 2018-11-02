Eagles maul Silver Shattas

Unbeaten Eagles mauled Silver Shattas 4-1, while undefeated Net-rockers edged Winners Connection 1-0 when the Upper Demerara Football Association [UDFA] Senior League resumed on Wednesday, at the Mackenzie Sports Club [MSC] ground, Linden.

Recent recruit and former Silver Shattas ace Colwyn Drakes commenced the rout compliments of a third-minute conversion. Drakes was a thorn in the side of his former side once more, sealing his quick-fire double via an eighth minute strike.

The lopsided contest continued once more in front of the small crowd that descended on the venue, as Kelon Primo etched his name on the scorer’s sheet in the 23rd minute…..