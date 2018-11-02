Fourie and Daniels named as replacements in Proteas T20 squad

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Days before the start of the ICC Women’s World T20 the South African women have been forced to make two changes to their squad.

Saarah Smith has been named as a replacement for Moseline Daniels who sustained a proximal phalanx basal fracture on her pinkie finger during a practice session on Saturday, 27 October. The injury will take four to six weeks to resolve.

The Proteas have also taken a decision to replace Raisibe Ntozakhe with off-spinner Yolani Fourie. Ntozakhe was withdrawn from the squad while she works on remodelling her bowling action.

Head coach Hilton Moreeng said while the players would be disappointed about missing the upcoming tournament, their replacements would also add value to the team.

“It’s very unfortunate. We feel her pain as one of our squad members who worked extremely hard through the winter to find herself in her very first World Cup. To end it so prematurely for her it’s very disappointing and we wish her a speedy recovery and we know that she will make a good come back. She’s got a strong head on her shoulders,” Moreeng said about Daniels.

“Going forward now, after a discussion with the rest of the selectors the players coming in for her and Raisibe (Ntozakhe) are Moseline Daniels and Yolani Fourie. They are both suitable replacements, players who have both been to World Cups before so we will have that experience to fall back on and we know that they will be able to add value to the team from game one.”

The sixth edition of the ten-team tournament will take place across three venues – Antigua, Saint Lucia and Guyana. It is also the first ever stand-alone women’s World T20.

South Africa will play in Group A in St Lucia against defending champions West Indies, England, Sri Lanka and World Cup Qualifier winners Bangladesh. Group B comprises Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Ireland.