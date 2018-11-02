Spencer guides GCC Vintage to another crushing victory

A night after they went down to Old Fort Mustangs 5-7 in one of the most exciting matches of the championship, GGC Vintage served out a measure of revenge by defeating Antonio’s Hikers on the fourth evening of the GTT National Indoor Hockey Championships at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH).

Vintage responded to Mustangs’ Ascofu Simon’s five goals by downing Hikers 7-4.

Kevin Spencer was once again the man in top form for Vintage after converting his second hat trick of the championship while Alan Fernandes, Andrew Xavier and Devin Hooper all scored. ….