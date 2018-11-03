GBTI GCC Tigers maintain unbeaten hockey run 

GBTI Tigers continued their impressive run in this year’s GTT National Indoor Hockey Championships by registering another win during the fifth evening of play at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH).

Tigers, on this occasion, swept past Saints by an 8-0 scoreline at the end of regular time after a 3-0 lead at the half.

Aliyah Gordon and Marzana Fiedtkou led the way with two goals each, while Gabriella Xavier, Shebiki Baptiste, Sonia Jardine and Vanessa Pires recorded the other conversions over a hapless Saints unit whose defence lacked solidity. ….