Guyana thumped 4-0 by Guatemala

Guyana suffered the worst possible start to their CONCACAF Men’s Under-20 Championship, going down to Guatemala by an embarrassing 4-0 scoreline yesterday at the IMG Academy, Florida, USA.
Guyana’s starting XI for the clash, which featured six overseas- born and based players, consisted of Jonathan Vaughn, Ceceil Jackman, Bevan Baker, Lionel Holder, Ryan Hackett, Kwai Brown, Job Caesar, Jalen Case, Jamain Cumberbatch, Kelsey Benjamin and Thair Britton.
Golden Jaguars senior international Jeremy Garrett failed to start in the clash…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments