Sports

Guyana thumped 4-0 by Guatemala

CONCACAF Men’s Under-20 Championship

By Staff Writer

Guyana suffered the worst possible start to their CONCACAF Men’s Under-20 Championship, going down to Guatemala by an embarrassing 4-0 scoreline yesterday at the IMG Academy, Florida, USA.

Guyana’s starting XI for the clash, which featured six overseas- born and based players, consisted of Jonathan Vaughn, Ceceil Jackman, Bevan Baker, Lionel Holder, Ryan Hackett, Kwai Brown, Job Caesar, Jalen Case, Jamain Cumberbatch, Kelsey Benjamin and Thair Britton.

 Golden Jaguars senior international Jeremy Garrett failed to start in the clash…..

Around the Web

More in Sports

Pakistan batsman Shehzad’s doping ban extended for breach

Dottin leads Windies to victory over England in warm-up match

Hope and Hetmyer make big leap in ODI rankings

Comments

Trending