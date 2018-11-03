Hope and Hetmyer make big leap in ODI rankings

LONDON, CMC – Shai Hope is now the highest ranked West Indian One Day International batsman, while Shimron Hetmyer has also made a huge leap in the latest MRF Tyres ICC Men’s Batting Rankings.

The duo were the two highest jumpers in the latest rankings, thanks to impressive performances in the just concluded five-match ODI series against India, which the Windies lost 3-1.

Hope scored 250 runs in the series at an average of 62.50, which allowed him to rise 22 places to 25th on the list, while Hetmyer, who was the West Indies’ leading run scorer in that series with 259 runs at an average of 51.80, has jumped 31 places to now be ranked 26th.

The two batsmen are enjoying their career-high rankings and are now separated by only nine points. But, more importantly, the Windies now have two representatives inside the top-30 among batsmen.

India captain Virat Kohli who completed 10,000 ODI runs on his way to a series aggregate of 453 runs has consolidated his position as the top-ranked batsman.

Kohli earned 15 points, lifting him to 899 points, 28 ahead of second-ranked team-mate Rohit Sharma, who collected 29 points following his series total of 389 runs. His points tally of 871 is his highest to-date.

In the Bowling Rankings, another Indian in Jasprit Bumrah holds the top spot after achieving a career-high 841 rating points, which is the highest in ODI bowling since Shaun Pollock had 894 points back in 2008.

There is no West Indies’ bowler in the top 30, with off-spinner Ashley Nurse’s ranking of 33 being the highest on the list, with captain Jason Holder being ranked 36th.