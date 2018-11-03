Lisa Charles leads Essequibo to victory

Essequibo senior all-rounder, Lisa Charles was in top form with bat, ball and in the field to lead her side to a three-wicket victory over Lower Corentyne in the Guyana Cricket Board Secondary Schools Female Under-17 T20 Franchise tournament yesterday at the Bushlot Ground, West Berbice.

With the outfield burnt and a pitch that had not been covered from early morning showers, the Essequibo Franchise was forced to sit through their scheduled 9:30 am start, only to play a 10 overs per side match beginning at 1 pm where they won the toss and elected to bat.

Essequibo posted 67-5 in their allotted overs while limiting Lower Corentyne to 65-3…..