Sports

Lisa Charles leads Essequibo to victory

By Staff Writer
Player of the match, Lisa Charles receives her award from President of the West Berbice Cricket Association David Black.

Essequibo senior all-rounder, Lisa Charles was in top form with bat, ball and in the field to lead her side to a  three-wicket victory over Lower Corentyne in the Guyana Cricket Board Secondary Schools Female Under-17 T20 Franchise tournament yesterday at the Bushlot Ground, West Berbice.

With the outfield burnt and a pitch that had not been covered from early morning showers, the Essequibo Franchise was forced to sit through their scheduled 9:30 am start, only to play a 10 overs per side match beginning at 1 pm where they won the toss and elected to bat.

Essequibo posted 67-5 in their allotted overs while limiting Lower Corentyne to 65-3…..

Around the Web

More in Sports

Ireland, Bangladesh banking on previous form

Australia, South Africa clash for first time since tampering scandal

Jacklin wants colour-coded balls to limit distance

Comments

Trending