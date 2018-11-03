National schools championships launched

Come see the top student-athletes and teachers of the 592 from the 15 districts compete in intense rivalries beginning from November 25.

A plethora of hardware and a year’s worth of bragging rights will be on the line when the 58th edition of the National Schools Cycling, Swimming and Track and Field Championships is staged at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora, the National Aquatic Centre and the National Park.

During the launch of the annual fixture yesterday at the Ministry of Education, the stakeholders stated that the main aim of this year is to make the staging of the event the most memorable and competitive one…..