Ali-Mohammed blitz destroys Ace Warriors

A 17-ball 62 by Ronaldo Ali-Mohammed flattened Ace Warriors at the Gandhi Youth Organisation ground on Saturday as the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) raced to a five-wicket win in the Georgetown Cricket Association/New Building Society Second Division 40-overs tournament.

Batting first, Ace Warriors were all out for 142 in 30.5 overs while GCC required only 18 overs to reach their target of 143, losing five wickets along the way.

GCC were in a spot of bother losing Martin Pestano-Belle with the score on 17 but recovered with Timothy McAlmont joining Marlon Persaud to put on 52 for the second wicket. Persaud was bowled by Clayon Halley for 17 which included two boundaries to bring Ali-Mohammed to the crease…..