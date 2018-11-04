Sports

Eight-aside football tourney launched

By Staff Writer
Mayor of New Amsterdam, Winifred Haywood [centre] posing with the tournament organizers and representatives of Banks DIH Limited and other sponsors at the launch on Friday of the second annual GT-Beer 8-aside Football Championship

The second annual GT-Beer 8-aside Football Championship commences today at the All Saints ground, New Amsterdam with a doubleheader.

In the opening clash at 19:00hrs, Paradise FC will oppose Black Sharks FC, while the featured contest will pit Rosignol FC against the Corentyne All-Stars from 20:30hrs.

Prior to the commencement of the matches, an opening ceremony will be staged at 18:00hrs, which will feature remarks from Mayor of New Amsterdam Winifred Haywood…..

