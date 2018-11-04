Hikers, GCC through to male first ‘D’ semis  

A hugely entertaining final day is anticipated as Guyana’s Indoor Hockey juggernauts all secured semi-final places in this year’s edition of the annual GTT National Indoor Hockey Championships, set for the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH), today.

In the men’s first division semis, Pepsi Hikers who topped the table by defeating Old Fort 5-4 in the final group match, will face Saints in the semi-finals while GCC will take on Old Fort in the other.

GCC, in their final group match, defeated Saints 4-1 with Kevin Spencer going past the upright twice for the winners, while Steven Xavier and Mark Sargeant scored the other two goals. ….