Net-Rockers in 6th consecutive win

Unbeaten Net-Rockers secured their sixth consecutive win in the Upper Demerara Football Association [UDFA] Senior League, trouncing Blueberry Hill 7-1 on Friday, at the Mackenzie Sports Club [MSC] ground, Linden.

Clarence Huggins commenced the rout via a fourth-minute strike, before Deshawn Joseph doubled the lead compliments of a 16th minute conversion. Blueberry Hill eventually pulled one back through an own goal to go into the halftime period trailing 2-1.

However, the respite was brief, as Net-Rockers tallied five unanswered goals. Denzil Pryce opened his account, as he found the back of the net in the 50th minute.

Joel Isaacs got into the scoring act in the 56th minute to make it 4-1, before Pryce made his presence felt once more, sealing his double in the 65th minute.

Joseph also grabbed his second in the 66th minute, as the score ballooned to 6-1. The victory was then sealed in the 84th minute as, Lenard Wilson found the back of the net.

Meanwhile, Amelia’s Ward Panthers downed Topp XX 3-1. Keyshawn Dey, Hosa Waddle and Kenard Fraser scored in the 13th, 90th and 90th+2 minute respectively.

For the loser, Abraham Browne netted in the 65th minute. The tournament continues today at the same venue. Botofago will oppose Silver Shattas at 18:00hrs, while High Stars will engage Eagles from 20:00hrs.

Complete results

Game-1

Net-Rockers-7 vs Blueberry Hill-1

Net-Rockers scorers

Denzil Pryce-50th and 65th

Deshawn Joseph-16th and 66th

Clarence Huggins-4th

Joel Isaacs-56th

Lenard Wilson-84th

Blueberry scorer

Own Goal-30th

Game-2

Amelia’s Ward-3 vs Topp XX-1

Amelia’s scorers

Keyshawn Dey-13th

Hosa Waddle-90th

Kenard Fraser-90th+2

Topp XX-1 scorer

Abraham Browne-65th